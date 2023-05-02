MARION — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team collected two wins against Virginia Peninsula Community College on Saturday at Big League Camp. The Cobras served as the home team, nabbing a 9-7 victory in Game 1 before winning Game 2 by an 11-1 final in five innings.

In the opener, Caldwell (35-3, 17-0 Region 10 Division III) outhit the Gators (13-31-1, 1-19) 14-7 behind two hits including a two-run home run from Breon Ishmael, two hits each from Jacob Bebber, Isaiah Kirby, Derek Farley and Dalton Stikeleather and one hit apiece from Bo Davidson, Steven Smith, Garrison Burress and Drew Park. Walker Pedante (7-1) was the winning pitcher following six innings of four-run, four-hit ball during which he had seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman, while Bradley Jordan notched a three-inning save during which he allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen.

In the second contest, the Cobras had 10 hits as compared to four hits for Virginia Peninsula. Caldwell received three hits from Davidson, two hits from Bebber, a two-run homer from Burress and one hit each from Ishmael, Smith, Kirby and Cameron Pyle.

Luke Maicon (7-0) pitched all five innings for Caldwell in Game 2, surrendering one run on four hits. He also had five strikeouts and one walk.

Both teams have completed the regular season after Sunday’s contest was rained out. Caldwell will be the top seed in the Region 10 Division III tournament at Moor Field in Mooresville, where the Cobras will face either fourth-seeded Rockingham Community College or fifth-seeded Virginia Peninsula on Friday at 6 p.m.