Cobras sweep doubleheader at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS — The second-ranked Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team swept Gardner-Webb’s developmental team on the road Monday. The Cobras won Game 1 by a 16-1 final in six innings before taking Game 2 by a 13-3 final.

The big inning for Caldwell (34-7) in the opening contest came in the sixth, with the Cobras scoring 12 runs to end the game via the 15-run mercy rule. Jacob Bebber blasted a three-run home run in the sixth, while Jermie Greene recorded a three-run double, Kayl Ratliff had an RBI single and Cameron Pyle had an RBI double. For the game, Bebber had five RBIs to lead all players.

Seth Willis was the winning pitcher in Game 1, tossing four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with four strikeouts. Meanwhile, Scout Nichols earned the win for the Cobras in Game 2 thanks to 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk.

After recording 15 hits as a team in Game 1, Caldwell finished with 16 in the second game. The Cobras trailed 1-0 entering the second before Hayden Setzer scored on a single from Mason Lyda to tie things at 1-all, and after Gardner-Webb scored twice in the bottom half of the frame, Caldwell answered with eight runs in the third to take control of the game. Tyler Bradley had four RBIs to pace the Cobras at the plate.

Caldwell hosts Rockingham Community College in a Region 10 doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. before traveling to Wentworth for a single game against Rockingham on Sunday at 1 p.m.