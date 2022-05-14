 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cobras sweep CCAC, advance to NJCAA World Series

  • Updated
Caldwell Community College Cobras

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team won the Mid-Atlantic District championship by sweeping Community College of Allegheny County in two games during a best-of-three series on Friday in Pittsburgh. The Cobras will next play in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series May 28 through June 2 at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tenn.

 Photo courtesy of Caldwell Community College Athletics

PITTSBURGH — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team defeated Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) twice on Friday, sweeping the best-of-three Mid-Atlantic District championship series to earn a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series May 28 through June 2 at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee. The Cobras won Game 1 of the district title series by a 12-3 score before shutting out CCAC 12-0 in the second game.

In Friday’s opening game, Caldwell (46-7) outhit CCAC 14-8, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings before adding three more in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth. Seth Willis was the winning pitcher thanks to eight innings of three-run, seven-hit ball with eight strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsman.

Breon Ishmael and Jacob Bebber each finished with three RBIs in the Cobras’ Game 1 victory. The loss for CCAC (18-10) snapped its nine-game winning streak.

In Game 2, Caldwell finished with 13 hits as compared to seven for the Wild Cats. The Cobras scored two runs in the second inning, three in the fourth and seven in the eighth in support of former Bandys High standout Spencer Ledford, who earned the win on the mound following eight innings of seven-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Friday’s victories ran the Cobras’ winning streak to 24 games.

