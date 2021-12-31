Cobras split at Wake Tech tourney

RALEIGH — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team finished the Wake Tech Holiday Classic with a 1-1 record during the two-day event held on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cobras lost to host Wake Tech by an 88-86 final on Wednesday before defeating Fayetteville Tech by a 60-53 score on Thursday.

Currently 12-2 on the season, Caldwell received a game-high 34 points from Shawn Nelson in Wednesday’s loss to Wake Tech. Toyaz Solomon added 15 points, while Isaiah Pruett had nine and Josh Dupree chipped in seven.

Other scorers for the Cobras during Wednesday’s contest included Deonte Randolph with six points, Charles Bryson with five, Caleb Mauldin with four and Kalib Baker and RJ Black with three apiece. Caldwell trailed 42-34 at the half before losing by a two-point final margin.

Against Fayetteville Tech, the Cobras built a 38-23 halftime advantage before holding off the Trojans in the second half. Caldwell’s Solomon led all scorers with 16 points in Thursday’s victory, while Nelson added 10 to go with eight from Mauldin.