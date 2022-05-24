Cobras set for World Series

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series. The Cobras will face eighth-seeded St. Cloud Technical and Community College from Minnesota in the opening round of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Caldwell enters the tournament with a 46-7 record after winning the Region 10 tournament and the Mid-Atlantic District championship. Meanwhile, the Cyclones are currently 24-11 and earned an automatic bid to represent Region 13 in the World Series after winning the North Plains District title.

The World Series continues through June 2, with the winner of Saturday’s game between the Cobras and Cyclones advancing to face the winner of the first-round contest between fourth-seeded Niagara County (49-9) and fifth-seeded Dallas Eastfield (44-10-1) on Sunday at 8 p.m. The loser of the St. Paul-Caldwell game takes on the loser of the Dallas Eastfield-Niagara County game in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The entirety of the World Series will be broadcast live on the NJCAA Network (www.njcaa.org/network) and will be available to view on-demand at the conclusion of each contest. A variety of pay-per-view pricing options exist, including: Day Pass ($10), Tournament Pass ($25) and Championship Game Pass ($5).

The other first-round games scheduled for the World Series include No. 2 seed Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester (44-7) vs. No. 7 Oakton (33-26-1) and No. 3 Northern Essex (41-2) vs. No. 6 Herkimer (37-7).