Cobras rally late to top Patrick Henry
Cobras rally late to top Patrick Henry

Caldwell Community College Cobras

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team slipped past Patrick Henry 75-73 on the road Monday. The Cobras led 18-16 after the first quarter and 39-27 at the half, but had to rally late after being outscored 30-16 in the third period.

Caldwell (7-8) was paced by 23 points from Paola Martinez, with Akira Jenkins and Nikya Lynch adding 11 apiece. Mikayla Hill scored 10 points for the Cobras, who also received seven from Amaja Mack, six from Kaitlyn Brock, five from Amaya Adams and two from Pasiko Gvichiani.

Patrick Henry, which fell to 0-8, hosted Catawba Valley Community College on Wednesday before entertaining USC Salkehatchie on Friday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Caldwell travels to Denmark Tech on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

