Cobras put 2 baseball players on All-American list

HUDSON — Two members of the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team were named to National Junior College Athletic Association Division III All-American teams recently.

Outfielder/pitcher Hayden Setzer, a Salisbury native who graduated from East Rowan High, finished with a .310 batting average, 10 home runs (ranked 12th nationally), 30 RBIs and six stolen bases during the 2021 season to earn NJCAA Division III Second Team All-American recognition. On the mound, the left-hander appeared in nine games (six starts), posting a 4-1 record and a 5.30 ERA while striking out 44 batters.

Infielder Noah Love, a Concord native who graduated from Jay M. Robinson High, hit .408 for the season with six homers, 41 RBIs and 26 stolen bases to earn a spot on the NJCAA Division III Third Team All-American list. He also ranked eighth nationally with 17 doubles.

Caldwell went 27-11 in its first full season of baseball, winning the Region 10 Division III regular-season championship with a 15-0 record.