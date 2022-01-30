Cobras pull away from Sea Devils

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team knocked off Cape Fear by a 93-75 final during Friday’s home contest. The Cobras led by a single point at halftime before outscoring the Sea Devils 48-31 in the second half to pull away.

Caldwell improved to 14-7 overall and 4-2 in Region 10 Division I play, while Cape Fear dropped to 10-6 and 4-2. The Cobras scored the game’s first 13 points before the Sea Devils rallied to tie things at 41-all and trailed just 45-44 at halftime, but a 12-0 run by Caldwell to open the second half helped the hosts reestablish a double-digit advantage.

Caldwell was led by 18 points apiece from Charles Bryson and Shawn Nelson, while Isaiah Pruett finished with 15, Caleb Mauldin scored 13, Amarie Elijah-Kirby had 11 and Kalib Baker tallied 10. On the other side, Cape Fear received 16 points each from Ja’Juan Carr and AJ Thompson to go with 11 points from both Linwood Grandy and Jalen McAfee-Marion.

Caldwell hosts Gaston College on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Cape Fear visited Spartanburg Methodist on Saturday at 2 p.m. before traveling to Richard Bland on Wednesday at 6 p.m.