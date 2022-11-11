Cobras pull away from Red Hawks

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team earned an 85-66 win over visiting Catawba Valley Community College on Wednesday, receiving 16 points from Jalen Miller and 11 apiece from RJ Black and Jakari Dula in the victory. The Cobras led 44-32 at the half before cruising to a 19-point triumph.

Linwood Grandy and Toyaz Solomon each added 10 points for Caldwell (2-1), which also got six from Tyrese Gwinn, five from Marcus Metcalf, four apiece from Pharrell Boyogueno and Ray Faison, three from Brandon Morgan, two each from Caleb Mauldin and Wardell Williams and one from Ja’Mais Werts.

CVCC (1-1) was led by a game-high 17 points from Nasim Fuller, while Shad Thomas scored 12 and Javen Chandler and Nathan Brown finished with nine and eight, respectively. Evan Presnell and Jadin Merritt chipped in six points apiece, with Braden Graham and Jayden Watlington each scoring four.

Caldwell visits Central Carolina tonight at 7 p.m., while the Red Hawks are at Central Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m.