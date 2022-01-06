Cobras pull away from Combine

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team topped Combine Academy 82-62 during Wednesday’s home contest. The Cobras led 32-27 at halftime before pulling away from their opponents in the second half.

Charles Bryson was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points for Caldwell (13-2), while Shawn Nelson had 12 and Josh Dupree finished with 11. Toyaz Solomon added eight points for the Cobras, who also got seven from Caleb Mauldin and five from Isaiah Pruett.

Combine got 14 points from Ethyn Brown, with Jacob Cooper adding 13 and Jayden Brewer finishing with 10. Kai Evans and Jayson Harris each scored eight points for the visitors, who also received five from AJ Smith.

Caldwell visits Richard Bland on Saturday at 3 p.m.