Cobras outlast Pioneers in extras

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team knocked off Spartanburg Methodist College 12-11 in 10 innings on the road Wednesday. The Cobras led 7-6 after the opening inning before adding two runs in the second, but single runs by the Pioneers in the fourth, seventh and ninth frames made it 9-all before Caldwell outscored Spartanburg Methodist 3-2 in the 10th.

Cole Hales led off the top of the 10th with a solo home run to give Caldwell (38-7) a 10-9 advantage, while an RBI groundout from Michael Logan and a wild pitch that scored Tyler Bradley extended the Cobras’ lead to 12-9. Although Spartanburg Methodist (29-19) answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, Caldwell held on for its 16th win in a row.

The Pioneers outhit the Cobras 13-9 and the teams combined for 12 errors. Caldwell received two hits each from Hales and Mason Lyda, while Easton Rhoney, Jacob Bebber, Tyler Bradley, Hayden Setzer and Darien Farley registered one hit apiece.

The winning pitcher was Scout Nichols (5-0), who threw 1 2/3 innings of two-run (none earned), two-hit ball with no strikeouts and one walk, while Steven Smith picked up his third save of the season after recording the final out of the contest. Caldwell hosts Thomas Nelson Community College for three games this weekend beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. and continuing with a single game on Sunday at the same time.

As for Spartanburg Methodist, it has completed its regular-season schedule and will return to action against USC Lancaster in the opening round of the Region 10 Division I tournament on May 6 in Lexington, South Carolina.