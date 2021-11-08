Cobras move to 2-0 following win over Walters State

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team finished the Senators Tip-Off Classic with an 89-73 victory over host Walters State on Saturday. The Cobras upped their record to 2-0 on the season, while the Senators dropped to 2-1.

Shawn Nelson scored a team-high 20 points for Caldwell off the bench, while Caleb Mauldin had 15 and Toyaz Solomon scored 14. Amarie Elijah-Kirby chipped in eight points for the Cobras, who also received seven from Deonte Randolph, six apiece from Isaiah Pruett and Charles Bryson, five from Kalib Baker, three each from Justin Hodges and R.J. Black and two from Josh Dupree.

Caldwell held a 39-35 advantage at the half and was ultimately able to withstand a game-high 21-point effort from the Senators’ De’Marius Boyd. No other player scored more than eight points for Walters State, which hosts Chattanooga State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cobras return to action when they host Catawba Valley Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.