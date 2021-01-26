Cobras knock off 2nd-ranked Davidson-Davie

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's basketball team collected a 92-89 home win over the National Junior College Athletic Association's second-ranked Division 2 team on Monday. Despite a furious rally by the Storm in the second half, the Cobras were able to come away with a tight victory to move to 2-0 on the season.

Caldwell, which led 53-36 at the half before being outscored 53-39 in the second half, received 21 points from Demitri Dixon and 17 from Jalen Crowder. Shawn Nelson scored 16 points for the Cobras, while Micah Jones had 12.

Davidson-Davie (1-1) was led by Javeon Jones' game-high 25 points, while Naz Baltimore had 14 and Isaiah Pruett scored 13. Jaden Scriven chipped in 12 points and Tim Bouware added 10.

Caldwell hosts Cape Fear on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be closed to the public, but streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaldwellCobras.