Cobras falter in second half vs. USC Salkehatchie

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team carried a 10-point lead into halftime, but couldn’t hold off a hard-charging USC Salkehatchie squad in the second half of an 84-78 home loss on Thursday. The opening half saw six lead changes before the Cobras built a 47-37 advantage at the break.

The game’s leading scorer was Derrick Sinkler Jr. of USC Salkehatchie (15-9, 7-3 Region 10 Division I) with 26 points, while Trevur Smalls and Tre’von Spillers added 19 apiece. Lee Langstaff chipped in 14 points for the Indians, who also received six from Kharye Cayne.

Caldwell (20-5, 7-3) was paced by 21 points from Charles Bryson, with Caleb Mauldin scoring 19, Toyaz Solomon tallying 11 and Deonte Randolph finishing with 10. Shawn Nelson scored eight points for the Cobras, who also got five from Isaiah Pruett and two each from Josh Dupree and Amarie Elijah-Kirby.

Caldwell hosts Denmark Tech today at 2 p.m., while the Indians visit Denmark Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m.