Cobras fall to Pioneers 9-8 in 10 innings

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team lost a road game at Spartanburg Methodist by a 9-8 final in 10 innings on Wednesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Despite scoring three runs in the top of the second and one in the third to take a 4-0 lead, the Cobras were unable to stay in front of the Pioneers.

Spartanburg Methodist (31-16) scored six times in the bottom of the fourth to take its first lead of the contest, although Caldwell (22-9) rallied to grab an 8-6 advantage in the ninth. Nevertheless, the Pioneers scored twice in the bottom half of the final frame before tallying the game-winning run in the 10th.

Both teams finished with 11 hits, with the Cobras receiving two hits and two RBIs from Noah Love, two hits and one RBI from both Caleb Hales and Mason Lyda and two hits from Michael Logan. Caldwell’s Jermie Greene and John Melton each added one hit and one RBI, while Jake Ortiz had the remaining hit for the visitors.

Spartanburg Methodist got three hits and two RBIs from Sean Flannery, while Khyree Miller added three hits and one RBI to go with two hits and two RBIs from Dosi Jonas. Others recording hits for the Pioneers included Jordan Starkes and Dayton Brune with one hit and one RBI apiece and Kobe Miller with one hit.