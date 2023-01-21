Cobras dominate Cape Fear in 109-74 win

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team led from start to finish during Friday’s 109-74 home win over Cape Fear Community College. The score was 64-35 at the half before the Cobras won by a 35-point final margin.

Caldwell’s Jalen Miller scored 23 of his game-high 29 points in the opening half, while the Cobras’ bench outscored Cape Fear’s bench 47-30. Twenty-two of those 47 bench points came from Pharrell Boyogueno.

Caleb Mauldin was also in double figures for the Cobras (15-2, 3-0 Region 10 Division I) with 14 points, while Toyaz Solomon scored nine and Jakari Dula added eight. Brandon Morgan chipped in six points for Caldwell, which also received four apiece from Linwood Grandy, Tyrese Gwinn and Ja’Mais Werts, three each from James Freeman and Justin Hodges, two from Wardell Williams and one from Garreth Edgecombe.

The Sea Devils (6-10, 0-3) were led by 14 points apiece from Keishon Porter and Daniel Ransom, with Dillon Harrison adding 12 and Akhiris Holden finishing with eight. Cape Fear also got six points each from Marcus Farley and Jalen Joiner, four apiece from Josh Laney, Antoine Piper and Korey Richardson and two from Jaden Scriven.

Caldwell hosts Spartanburg Methodist on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Cape Fear visited Gaston College on Saturday before traveling to Brunswick Community College on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.