Cobras’ Dixon collects weekly Region 10 honor

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball player Demitri Dixon was recently named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 10 Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week for games played last week. A 6-foot guard from Charlotte, Dixon scored 16 points in the Cobras’ 83-77 win over USC Salkehatchie last Saturday, also dishing out eight assists to go with six rebounds and three steals.

A sophomore for the Cobras, Dixon is averaging 19.6 points per game this season. Caldwell is currently 5-1 entering tonight’s game at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, which is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The Cobras are also scheduled to visit Brunswick CC on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Caldwell softball remains perfect, baseball splits with Combine AcademyThe Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball and baseball teams both played doubleheaders on Wednesday. The Cobras’ softball team swept the Montreat JV team 9-1 and 13-5 in a home twin bill, while the baseball squad lost Game 1 of a road doubleheader at Combine Academy by an 8-4 score before winning 13-2 in Game 2.