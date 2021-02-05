 Skip to main content
Cobras bounce back after 1st loss
  • Updated
Caldwell Community College Cobras

HUDSON — After suffering its first loss of the 2020-21 season last week against Cape Fear Community College, the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's basketball team responded with a blowout win over the Montreat JV team on Thursday at home. The Cobras nearly reached the century mark in a 98-59 victory over the Cavaliers.

Caldwell (3-1) led 48-32 at the half before outscoring Montreat 50-27 over the final 20 minutes. The Cobras received 15 points from Shawn Nelson and 14 from Demitri Dixon, while Jordan Stinson added 12 and Amari Thomas finished with 11.

Montreat was paced by 15 points from Patrick Larmoyeux, while Omari Evans and Hickory High alumnus Dallas Culbreath chipped in eight apiece.

Caldwell will host the Montreat JV team again on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

