Clemson's Swinney knows the job is to win big over UConn

Swinney said Uiagalelei doesn’t need surgery on the injured posterior cruciate ligament. Uiagalelei came back out with a brace on his right knee, something that’s likely to stay on for his time against the Huskies.

Uiagalelei said he’s feeling well enough to keep playing, especially when things are starting to click.

“I feel I’ve gotten better as we’ve gone on, as the season’s gone by,” Uiagalelei said. “I feel like that’s the main thing. I’ve gotten better and more comfortable. Just been having fun out there.” UConn interim coach Lou Spanos was disappointed with the loss to Middle Tennessee, but saw positive signs of a team wanting to improve in spite of its struggles.

“Even though we lost, the energy was there,” he said. “We were saying, ‘Mmm, we let that one go. I’ve got to get better.’ When I say ‘I,’ I mean all of us and that’s why I take great pride in our team and what we’re trying to accomplish.” Some other things to watch when UConn plays at Clemson today: