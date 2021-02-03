 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemson snaps Tar Heel's 3-game win streak
0 comments

Clemson snaps Tar Heel's 3-game win streak

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louisville Clemson Basketball

Clemson's Clyde Trapp, center, dribbles after a steal during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, South Carolina.

 Richard Shiro

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, Clyde Trapp had 14 and Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50 on Tuesday night, snapping the Tar Heels' three-game win streak.

Clemson was coming off a 79-53 loss to Duke — a team North Carolina will face on Saturday. It'll be the first time since 1960 that North Carolina and Duke will play as unranked opponents.

Aamir Simms added 10 points and six assists for Clemson (11-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which will host Syracuse on Saturday. Trapp and Simms combined for 15 of the Tigers' 28 rebounds.

Day’Ron Sharpe scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Tar Heels (11-6, 6-4). Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love had nine points apiece. Garrison Brooks added eight points and nine rebounds.

North Carolina scored a season-low 50 points on 17-of-44 shooting (39%) with 17 turnovers. They also missed 14 3-pointers (5 of 19) and 10 free throws (11 of 21).

Alex Hemenway answered North Carolina's opening bucket with a dunk as the Tigers built a 16-6 lead and a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Tar Heels pulled to 42-38 with 12:38 remaining but didn't get closer. Clemson ended the game on a 16-8 run.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 20 Red Hawks topple Titans
College

No. 20 Red Hawks topple Titans

  • Updated

JAMESTOWN — The 20th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team added to its program history on Wednesday with a 94-72 vict…

Red Hawks defeat rival Caldwell
College

Red Hawks defeat rival Caldwell

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team got the better of visiting Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert