Clemson holds off Syracuse 17-14

“Disappointed is an understatement,” said Shrader, who rarely found room to showcase his rushing talent. “We know that we could have and we feel like we should have beat all three of those teams, especially today. We’re right there, even today with as bad as we played on offense.”

Uiagalelei, who finished 21 of 34 passing, guided Clemson on a 13-play, 58-yard scoring drive that broke a 7-7 tie with time winding down in the second quarter. The drive was kept alive by a fake punt on a fourth-ald-5 gamble when punter Will Spiers hit a 17-yard pass to Davis Allen. Uiagalelei hit an 11-yarder on the left side to Ajou Ajou to the Syracuse 13 and a 6-yarder over the middle to Justyn Ross to set up Pace’s 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left for a 14-7 lead.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead six minutes into the second quarter helped by a personal foul called against Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones. Uiagalelei tacked on a 10-yard run, then hit Joseph Ngata in the right corner of the end zone. Ngata caught the ball falling backwards with one foot inside the line.