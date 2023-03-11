SALISBURY — A historic season came to an end for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team on Friday night. In their first NCAA Division II tournament appearance since 2014, the Bears suffered a 65-48 defeat at the hands of Clayton State in the opening round of the Southeast Regional at Catawba College’s Goodman Gymnasium.

After falling behind by double digits early and trailing by eight points at the half, fourth-seeded LR battled back to take the lead in the third quarter. However, the fifth-seeded Lakers used a 14-0 run in the fourth period to pull away for a 17-point victory over the South Atlantic Conference tournament champions.

“It was an amazing season, an amazing experience,” LR coach Grahm Smith said. “I think this team definitely overachieved, they made history this year, they put LR women’s basketball back on the map. They made numerous strides, I think did more than anyone ever thought we would do this year, and that’s a lot to be said for them and their commitment and their buy-in and dedication, their togetherness.

“Unfortunately it didn’t go our way tonight, but they’re champions,” he added. “They won a conference tournament championship ... and they should be proud of themselves and I’m proud of them as their coach and they should hold their heads high.”

Three-pointers were dropping early for the Lakers (19-11), who received triples from Jada Francois Lubin, Diamond Swift, I’Uana Slaughter and Laylah Davis in the opening quarter. All four 3s came from the left wing, with Davis’ trey late in the frame making it 20-13 in favor of Clayton State entering the second period.

Blaikley Crooks did her best to keep LR (24-8) within striking distance in the first quarter, as she scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the period. But she was held scoreless in the second quarter, which ended with the Lakers holding a 28-20 lead.

Momentum swung to the Bears in the third quarter, which began with a Crooks layup off an assist from Azariah Fields. Following a right-wing 3 from Slaughter on the other end, Fields scored off a Crooks assist before Crooks came up with a steal and a pass to Megan Landsiedel for a layup that brought LR within 31-26 at the 7:30 mark.

After a Clayton State timeout, Davis knocked down a 3 to make it an eight-point game again before the Bears scored 15 consecutive points to take their first lead of the night. Following a baseline jumper from Crooks, an Emily Harman floater cut the deficit to four before Fields made two free throws and a left-wing jumper to tie things at 34-all.

LR’s 15-0 spurt continued with a free throw apiece from Hudson and Harman before Landsiedel recorded a steal and Harman assisted Hudson’s layup on the other end. Then Harman converted a driving layup before Jalen Gathers nailed a foul shot with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter. Nevertheless, back-to-back layups from Audrey McElhaney brought the Lakers within 41-38 at the end of the period.

The fourth quarter started with a game-tying triple from Clayton State’s Hannah Wright before a basket from Crooks gave the lead back to LR. McElhaney responded with two straight layups, but Crooks rattled in a right-wing jumper to knot the score at 45-all.

From there, the Lakers put together a 14-0 run to take control. Jessica Maye scored 10 of the points, while McElhaney made a pair of layups — one on a putback off her own miss — to account for the remaining four.

Trailing 59-45 with around 1 1/2 minutes to play, LR stopped Clayton State’s scoring barrage with a three-point play from Hannah Stull. But Maye countered with two foul shots with 45.1 seconds left before Davis and Swift each nailed two free throws as well to account for the 65-48 final.

“Obviously it’s tough to end your season no matter what the situation is,” said Smith. “I thought our ladies gave it 100%, left it all on the floor. Had a little slow start, momentum was kind of in their favor to start the game, and I thought we had a decent second quarter to kind of get back and keep it somewhat manageable. Came out really strong in the third quarter, had a really great third quarter, won that one 21-10 obviously and then fourth quarter they just kind of took over, we didn’t do a good job finishing, 27-7 in the fourth quarter.

“Their zone really messed us up,” he continued. “We got some great looks, I thought we missed some easy bunnies and turnovers killed us the entire game and obviously their offensive rebounds did as well, so just a tough team. They’re a great team, very well-coached, very aggressive, very disciplined, and we didn’t do as good a job as we needed to to kind of handle their pressure and capitalize on it.”

Maye finished with a game-high 18 points, and she also pulled down six rebounds. Additionally, Clayton State got 14 points and six boards from McElhaney, 10 points from Davis and eight points, 13 assists, six rebounds and three steals from Swift.

On the other side, LR was led by Crooks’ 16-point performance, with the junior also grabbing four rebounds. Harman added nine points, while Stull had seven points and five boards.

“It was pretty amazing,” said Crooks of the Bears’ turnaround after posting a combined record of 17-29 during her freshman and sophomore seasons. “Coming off two seasons where it was just kind of a little disappointing and being able to turn it around and make history this year, it’s just been amazing and a surreal experience.”

Clayton State advanced to tonight's regional semifinal round against top-seeded Catawba (26-5), which defeated eighth-seeded UNC Pembroke 57-40 on Friday. The winner will advance to Monday’s regional championship game, which begins at 7 p.m. at Goodman Gymnasium.

Notes: Lenoir-Rhyne finished with 23 turnovers during Friday's contest, including 17 in the first half. The Bears were also outrebounded 43-26, and they only grabbed four offensive boards as compared to 18 offensive rebounds by Clayton State.... The Lakers made 7 of 28 (25.0%) 3-pointers, while Lenoir-Rhyne missed all three of its 3-point attempts. In addition, Clayton State outscored the Bears 14-3 in second-chance points.

CLAYTON STATE 65, LENOIR-RHYNE 48

Clayton State;20;08;10;27;—;65

Lenoir-Rhyne;13;07;21;07;—;48

Clayton State — Jessica Maye 18, Audrey McElhaney 14, Laylah Davis 10, Diamond Swift 8, I’Uana Slaughter 6, Jada Francois Lubin 3, Hannah Wright 3, Devyne Turner 2, Jada Moss 1.

Lenoir-Rhyne — Blaikley Crooks 16, Emily Harman 9, Hannah Stull 7, Azariah Fields 6, Brandi Hudson 5, Megan Landsiedel 4, Jalen Gathers 1.