Charlotte makes history in upset of Duke

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy propped his son Eli up on his lap at his postgame news conference and tried to hold back tears as he took in the magnitude of the moment.

The 49ers football program had just taken a huge step forward — and he knew it.

Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left and Charlotte knocked off Duke 31-28 on Friday night for the school’s first ever win against a Power Five team.

“I get the emotional side from my dad,” Healy said. “He cries about everything and I think I’m becoming like that.”

There were times Healy wondered if he and his staff were headed in the right direction, and having nine games from their original schedule in 2020 canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 didn't help matters. The team wound up only playing six games last season — often scrambling to find an opponent to play — and won two of them in what amounted to a lost season.

"When that happens, you feel like you've failed and I wondered, ‘What could I have done better,’" Healy said.