Central Carolina volleyball outlasts Caldwell in 5 sets

SANFORD — The Central Carolina Community College volleyball team defeated visiting Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in five sets on Tuesday. Following victories of 25-17 and 25-19 in the first two sets, the Cougars dropped sets three and four 25-22 and 25-23 before winning the fifth set by a 15-6 score.

Central Carolina improved to 6-8 overall and 5-2 in Region 10 Division III contests, while Caldwell dropped to 3-14 and 3-4. The Cougars visit Sandhills Community College tonight at 6 p.m.

Caldwell is also in action tonight at 6 p.m. The Cobras are scheduled to host Guilford Tech, who they lost to in five sets on Aug. 25 in Jamestown.