Catawba Valley's Schroeder named NACDA's top AD

Catawba Valley Community College’s Nick Schroeder has been named a 2020-21 Junior/Community College Athletics Director of the Year award recipient by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Schroeder is just the third athletic director in Region 10 to receive the honor — a list that also includes Dr. Christopher Parker, who is now the CEO of the National Junior College Athletic Association. Only 71 junior college athletic directors have won the honor all-time.

“This is truly a great honor to be recognized by my fellow athletic directors for what we have created in the CVCC Red Hawks athletics program,” Schroeder said. “While it is my name listed on this honor, I can truly say this award represents everyone at CVCC from our President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw to our amazing coaches to all of the supportive and giving faculty and staff and most importantly all of our current and past student-athletes. This recognition resonates that we are doing something great at CVCC, and I am beyond proud of our successes being recognized.”

A total of 28 athletic directors from seven different divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, were honored with this recognition this year. Schroeder will officially be awarded on July 27-28 during the 2021 NACDA & Affiliates Virtual Convention.