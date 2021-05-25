Catawba Valley's McNeill signs with Elizabeth City State

“They have all taught me so much that I will definitely be able to take with me to play at Elizabeth City,” McNeill said. “I have also been blessed enough to have been able to make two national tournament appearances, which a lot of people cannot say. My time spent at CVCC has prepared me to play at the next level, and I will not take that for granted.”

“I am extremely proud of how Aasia has grown as a player and a leader,” Pogue said. “This year was the furthest thing from normal, and she continued to push herself and those around her to be the best versions of themselves that they could be. It takes someone special to inspire people in moments of adversity, and I am incredibly proud to have been able to play a part in her journey. She is going to accomplish anything she puts her mind to, and I am excited to see what she does at the next level and knowing Aasia its going to be incredible. Elizabeth City State is getting a phenomenal player and leader in Aasia, and I can't wait to watch her continue to be a playmaker at the next level.”