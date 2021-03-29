 Skip to main content
Catawba Valley men win 4th straight, avenges loss to Trojans
Catawba Valley men win 4th straight, avenges loss to Trojans

Quincy Martin

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned its fourth straight win on Saturday, avenging an earlier loss this season to Fayetteville Tech with a 71-64 victory at the Tarlton Complex.

Forward Quincy Martin led the Red Hawks (10-5, 8-5 in Region 10) with 15 points — finishing one point shy of a career high. Guard Jaylen Prioleau and forward E.J. Thomas also reached double figures in scoring for the Red Hawks with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Utilizing seven first-half steals, Catawba Valley took a 30-26 halftime lead against Fayetteville Tech (6-6, 6-6), which lost its fourth straight contest.

Derrick Molden led CVCC with six first-half points. Molden and teammates Donovan Evans and Demetrius Washington each had two steals in the first half.

The Red Hawks stretched their lead to as much as 12 points — 47-35 — midway through the second half, and despite a large charge from the Trojans, Catawba Valley was able to hold on for its eighth Region 10 victory of the season.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returned to action on Monday for “Sophomore Night” and its final regular-season home game of 2020-21 against Guilford Tech. The Red Hawks cap the regular season with a road game at Davidson-Davie Community College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

