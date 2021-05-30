Catawba Valley holds off HiToms for 5-3 win

THOMASVILLE — Despite seeing its five-run lead whittled down by the end, the Catawba Valley Stars still held off the Coastal Plain League’s High Point-Thomasville HiToms for a 5-3 victory on Friday night at Finch Field.

Following losses to the Lexington Blowfish and Martinsville Mustangs — also of the CPL — the previous two nights, the Stars (1-2) earned their first victory of the 2021 season despite allowing the HiToms (0-1) to score three runs in the sixth inning. High Point-Thomasville batters contributing to the big inning included Ellis Stokes, Hogan Windish and Von Seibert, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Gianni Smith was the winning pitcher for Catawba Valley thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks. Hunter Dupuy, Bryson Wagner and Tanner Brandon also saw time on the mound for the Stars.

Avery Cain took the loss for the HiToms, surrendering two runs on two hits over three innings while striking out four.

Catawba Valley totaled six hits in the game. Wayne Mize and Ty Williams had two hits apiece for the Stars, while Tanner Brandon and Ross Bartziokas each recorded one.

The Stars visit the HiToms again tonight at 6 p.m. before traveling to the Asheboro Copperheads on Monday at 7 p.m.