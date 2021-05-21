 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba Valley holding women's hoops camps
0 comments

Catawba Valley holding women's hoops camps

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program is hosting a pair of camps next month.

The camps will take place June 28-30 at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC’s main campus. There will be two types of camps offered — a youth camp for girls and boys in grades 1-8 and a high school camp for girls in grades 9-12.

Each camp costs $100 and includes a free camp T-shirt. A $50 deposit is required by June 15.

Campers will have a chance to work with the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball coach staff and players on fundamentals, individual defenses, individual offenses and shooting technique. Each camper will have the opportunity to improve their skills and develop enthusiasm about the game of basketball.

For more information, please contact CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 extension 4014.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert