Catawba Valley holding women's hoops camps

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program is hosting a pair of camps next month.

The camps will take place June 28-30 at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC’s main campus. There will be two types of camps offered — a youth camp for girls and boys in grades 1-8 and a high school camp for girls in grades 9-12.

Each camp costs $100 and includes a free camp T-shirt. A $50 deposit is required by June 15.

Campers will have a chance to work with the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball coach staff and players on fundamentals, individual defenses, individual offenses and shooting technique. Each camper will have the opportunity to improve their skills and develop enthusiasm about the game of basketball.

For more information, please contact CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 extension 4014.