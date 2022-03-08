Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

After a two-year hiatus, the Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the return of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) induction ceremony along with a new induction class.

The CCSHOF Class of 2022 includes former Hickory High, Western Carolina and professional baseball standout Christopher “Grant” Brittain; longtime NASCAR driver and former Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Dennis Setzer; longtime local coach, teacher and administrator Jerry Willard; and legendary professional anglers Elwood “Buck” Perry and James “Jim” Ledbetter.

The 1971-73 St. Stephens baseball state championship teams are also being honored as the 2022 Team of Distinction.

"The 2022 class is another very worthy and outstanding group,” said JuJu Phillips, chairman for the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame. “We are recognizing some really fantastic people and a dominant baseball program that have brought, pride, honor and esteem to Catawba County sports history. The selection committee did a fantastic job. This will be our 20th banquet with almost 100 Hall of Fame inductees now. We are so very pleased once again to be able to showcase this county's rich and diverse sports history."