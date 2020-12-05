Carter's 3 TDs help carry UNC past Western Carolina

Brown said it was the first time in his 32-year career as a head coach that he didn’t put the first-team offense on field for at least one second-half series. Part of that came because of good work in a hurry-up offense for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

“I thought we were far enough ahead,” he said. “We tried to get everybody on the field to make sure this was a special day.”

Western Carolina (0-3) completed an abbreviated fall slate with its third lopsided loss.

“Obviously, we played a great opponent,” Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said. “They’re as an explosive offense as there is in the country. We couldn’t match up with those receivers. Most of the ACC can’t either.”

Paxton Robertson’s 40-yard field goal gave the Catamounts their first first-quarter points of the season, closing the gap to 7-3 at the time. A fake field goal failed in the third quarter. Linebacker Nigel Manns scored on a 42-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY