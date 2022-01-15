Carson-Newman sweeps L-R’s hoops squads

Three days after ending a nine-game losing streak, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered a 73-65 loss at the hands of visiting Carson-Newman on Saturday in Hickory. Despite leading 35-34 at halftime, the Bears were unable to hold off the Eagles’ second-half rally.
L-R’s Nas Tyson led all scorers with 21 points, and he also pulled down four rebounds. T.J. Nesmith added 17 points for the Bears (4-12, 3-10 South Atlantic Conference), while Kevin Kangu had eight points and six boards and Tim Steele also scored eight points.
Scoring a team-high 17 points for Carson-Newman (11-5, 8-4) was Tripp Davis, who also had five rebounds and four assists. Ren Dyer chipped in 15 points and 10 boards, with EJ Bush recording 12 points and nine rebounds and Luke Brenegan tallying 10 points and four assists.
The Eagles outshot L-R 45.3% (29 of 64) to 40% (22 of 55) from the field and 31.3% (5 of 16) to 26.9% (7 of 26) from 3-point range, also outrebounding the hosts 38-32 while scoring 16 points off 12 Bears turnovers. Carson-Newman outscored the Bears 38-16 in the paint, 18-13 in bench points and 12-2 on the fast break.
Carson-Newman hosts Coker on Monday at 2 p.m., while L-R is at Wingate on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carson-Newman 81, Lenoir-Rhyne 70
The Eagles handed the Bears their second defeat in a row on the road Saturday in Hickory. Carson-Newman was up 23-18 after the first quarter, 43-30 at the half and 64-52 through three periods.
Carson-Newman (13-3, 11-2 SAC) received a game-high 28 points from Braelyn Wykle, who also had five rebounds. Additionally, the Eagles got 15 points and four rebounds from Addison Byrd, 10 points from Skylar Boshears and nine points and eight boards from Lindsey Taylor.
L-R (4-8, 3-7) was paced by 25 points and nine rebounds from Emily Harman, who also dished out seven assists and led the Bears with three steals. Brandi Hudson added 17 points and six boards, with Tilda Lindstrom scoring 10 points and former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks finishing with nine points.
The Eagles outshot the Bears 47.8% (33 of 69) to 45.3% (29 of 64) from the field, but L-R held a 55.6% (5 of 9) to 30% (6 of 20) edge from 3-point range. The Bears made all seven of their free throw attempts, while Carson-Newman was 9 of 11 (81.8%) at the charity stripe.
Carson-Newman hosts Coker on Monday at noon, while L-R visits Wingate on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.