Carson-Newman sweeps L-R’s hoops squads

Carson-Newman 81, Lenoir-Rhyne 70

The Eagles handed the Bears their second defeat in a row on the road Saturday in Hickory. Carson-Newman was up 23-18 after the first quarter, 43-30 at the half and 64-52 through three periods.

Carson-Newman (13-3, 11-2 SAC) received a game-high 28 points from Braelyn Wykle, who also had five rebounds. Additionally, the Eagles got 15 points and four rebounds from Addison Byrd, 10 points from Skylar Boshears and nine points and eight boards from Lindsey Taylor.

L-R (4-8, 3-7) was paced by 25 points and nine rebounds from Emily Harman, who also dished out seven assists and led the Bears with three steals. Brandi Hudson added 17 points and six boards, with Tilda Lindstrom scoring 10 points and former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks finishing with nine points.

The Eagles outshot the Bears 47.8% (33 of 69) to 45.3% (29 of 64) from the field, but L-R held a 55.6% (5 of 9) to 30% (6 of 20) edge from 3-point range. The Bears made all seven of their free throw attempts, while Carson-Newman was 9 of 11 (81.8%) at the charity stripe.

Carson-Newman hosts Coker today at noon, while L-R visits Wingate on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.