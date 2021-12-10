Career performances boost CVCC in win vs. Pioneers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Behind a trio of career-best performances, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its second victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, winning 81-68 against host Spartanburg Methodist.
Three Red Hawks recorded 20-point scoring performances, which is the first time in program history that mark has been achieved.
CVCC sophomore guard Essence Sumner led the charge with a career-high 26 points — topping her previous career mark of 17 points set in her team’s season opener last month.
Another sophomore guard for the Red Hawks — Kenzley Dunlap — also set a new career high in scoring with 23 points. Her previous career-best in points came last season on March 20 when she scored 17 points against Louisburg.
Catawba Valley sophomore forward Kelis Carmon also recorded her third career double-double with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.
The Red Hawks (2-1) led 23-13 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers answered with a solid second quarter to cut the deficit to 36-34 at halftime. Sumner led the way for CVCC at the half with 15 points.
Catawba Valley responded by scoring 24 and 21 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, pulling away in the second half en route to the 13-point win against Division I Spartanburg Methodist (6-2).