Career performances boost CVCC in win vs. Pioneers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Behind a trio of career-best performances, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its second victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, winning 81-68 against host Spartanburg Methodist.

Three Red Hawks recorded 20-point scoring performances, which is the first time in program history that mark has been achieved.

CVCC sophomore guard Essence Sumner led the charge with a career-high 26 points — topping her previous career mark of 17 points set in her team’s season opener last month.

Another sophomore guard for the Red Hawks — Kenzley Dunlap — also set a new career high in scoring with 23 points. Her previous career-best in points came last season on March 20 when she scored 17 points against Louisburg.

Catawba Valley sophomore forward Kelis Carmon also recorded her third career double-double with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

The Red Hawks (2-1) led 23-13 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers answered with a solid second quarter to cut the deficit to 36-34 at halftime. Sumner led the way for CVCC at the half with 15 points.