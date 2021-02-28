Cape Fear trips up Caldwell men

WILMINGTON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team lost a road game at Cape Fear Community College on Friday. Despite outscoring the Sea Devils in the second half, the Cobras fell by an 86-81 final and are now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 10 Division I play.

Jikari Johnson was the leading scorer for Cape Fear (3-1, 3-1 Region 10 Division I) with 17 points, while Kwashek Breeden, Chase Farmer and Jakob Moore had 15 apiece to go with nine each from Jalen McAfee-Marion and AJ Thompson.

Caldwell was paced by Jalen Crowder’s game-high 24 points, with Demetri Dixon scoring 18, Micah Jones finishing with 14 and Shawn Nelson notching nine.

The Cobras visited Brunswick Community College on Saturday before hosting Spartanburg Methodist on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Cape Fear returns to action at USC Salkehatchie next Saturday.