Can No. 24 Pitt stay perfect against NC State?

“They’re both going to get reps this week and we’ll see who’s the most ready to lead our team this weekend,” Doeren said.

ALIVE AND KICKING

Pitt placekicker Alex Kessman went 0 for 3 on field-goal attempts against the Orange. He bounced back by going 3 for 3 — all from 41 yards out or longer — against Louisville. Kessman attributed a meeting with a sports psychologist for fueling the turnaround.

Still, Narduzzi would prefer Kessman to stay on the sideline more or simply come out to kick extra points.

“As much as I’m happy for Kessman, if he sits on the sideline and kicks into a net all day I’ll be excited for him,” Narduzzi said. “He can just kick in the net. He’s never missed one in the net yet.”

One of the issues for Pitt this season has been finishing drives. The Panthers have scored touchdowns on 9 of 13 drives inside the red zone, issues that have made their games closer on the scoreboard than they were on the field.

DYNAMIC DUO

Sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. have helped the Wolfpack average 204.5 yards on the ground to rank fifth in the 15-team ACC.