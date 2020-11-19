Can Mountaineers take down No. 15 Coastal Carolina?

CONWAY, S.C. — The battle has arrived.

Appalachian State (4-0 Sun Belt, 6-1 overall) and No. 15 Coastal Carolina are set to square off in a huge football matchup. The winner on Saturday will take control of the East Division heading toward the Sun Belt Conference title game on Dec. 19.

And here's the thing about the Chanticleers' remaining schedule: After the App State game, their only remaining conference games will be at Texas State (1-5, 1-9) and at Troy (2-2, 4-3), a game rescheduled for Dec. 12. App State still must play Troy and No. 24 Louisiana (5-1, 7-1) in Boone and visit Georgia Southern (4-2, 6-2). So if Coastal Carolina wins Saturday, the Chanticleers would gain a significant advantage in the race for a berth in the Sun Belt championship game.

The Mountaineers are the two-time reigning Sun Belt winners, and the Chanticleers are the darling of the nation. Five things to know about Coastal Carolina:

Significant marks for Coastal

The No. 15 Chanticleers (5-0, 7-0) are the highest-ranked team in Sun Belt Conference history. The previous record was No. 19, set by the 2019 App State team that went 13-1 and matched twice by Louisiana this season.