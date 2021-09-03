Can Bears live up to expectations during 2021 season?

Lenoir-Rhyne again faces high expectations entering the 2021 football season. Coming off a 13-1 season in 2019 and a 3-1 mark during the condensed spring campaign earlier this year, the Bears head into Saturday's season opener at Virginia State ranked fourth in the American Football Coaches Association poll and seventh in the D2Football.com national poll.
Nevertheless, second-year head coach Mike Jacobs doesn’t put any stock into preseason rankings. Hired in December 2019 as the 23rd coach in L-R history, he enters his first fall season as the Bears’ head man knowing that it matters more where his team finishes than where it starts.
“I’ve said it time and time again, and it’s not just coach-speak,” said Jacobs, who was 42-8 in four seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio before taking the L-R job. “The preseason stuff is great, it gives the media stuff to talk about and gets people excited and things to look forward to, but I look at it almost as a tip of the cap to what the teams in the last year accomplished.
“It’s a tip of the hat to the 2019 team and a little bit of what we accomplished in the spring,” he continued. “But it’s just a starting point and it only matters where you finish.”
L-R does possess plenty of talent, though. That includes over 20 “super seniors” who decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the shortened spring season that was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have a good mix of young and old,” said Jacobs, who added that the “super seniors who decided to come back for an extra year of eligibility have provided us with very strong senior leadership. ... Those guys have provided a foundation, they know what it takes to win, they’ve been a part of championship programs and they’ve set a strong foundation for our young guys to follow.”
All six of the Bears’ captains fall into that category. Quarterback Grayson Willingham, wide receiver Dareke Young, offensive lineman Ian Brinson, defensive tackles Dan Louba and Amari Houston and safety Eric Jackson have all been with the program for a long time.
Willingham is the program’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes with 60, throwing 26 apiece in 2018 and 2019 to set the Bears’ single-season mark as well. His 59.4 completion percentage in 2019 also represents a program record.
The Matthews native also ranks second all-time in passing yards (5,409) and third in completions (329). He needs 1,175 passing yards and 174 completions to surpass Brian Bryson — who played at L-R from 1984-87 — for both records.
“You’re talking about one of the all-time greats to play at L-R in terms of both records and leadership,” said Jacobs of Willingham. “He’s a guy that’s been bought in since the first day that we got down here to Hickory, and he’s done everything that we’ve asked. He’s a strong leader that provides an example for guys and gives us a great chance to win every week.”
Over the past few seasons, Young has been one of Willingham’s top weapons. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was limited to two games this past spring — recording 14 receptions for 218 yards and two TDs — but had 992 total yards (515 receiving, 335 rushing, 142 kick return) to go with eight receiving TDs and four rushing scores during the 2019 season.
“Dareke’s just kind of one of those freaky athletes,” said Jacobs. “You have a guy that God’s blessed with a bunch of natural ability, but you see a kid that also works really hard day in and day out to get better. I think he’s become a better pure wide receiver in the time that he’s worked with Coach (Devin) Figaro, our wide receiver coach, and he’s just done a really good job.”
The aforementioned Louba and Houston will again anchor a defensive line that also includes sophomore Zeke Nance and senior Quentin Hayes, among others. A former Hickory Ridge High standout, Louba has 137 tackles (54 solo) in 39 games at L-R, including 29.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
As for Houston, the Hillcrest High (South Carolina) graduate has 147 tackles (67 solo) in 42 contests, including 30.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. Add in Nance and Hayes, who combined for 27 tackles (13 solo) including six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this past spring, and the defensive line is “maybe our deepest group on the entire football team,” according to Jacobs.
The offensive line is younger than the defensive line, but still contains the likes of Brinson, sophomore center Blake Jefferson and freshmen tackles Xavier Jennings and Ryan Franz. Jacobs has been pleased with the development of that group during training camp.
And then there’s Jackson, a Charleston, South Carolina, native who has appeared in 42 games for the Bears since 2017. He has 172 tackles (89 solo) including 10 tackles for loss and one sack to go with 12 interceptions and 26 passes defensed.
“As far as our defensive backfield, Eric Jackson’s the most veteran guy on our football team,” said Jacobs. “He’s just a tremendous football player, he does everything you ask. We’ve also got some young corners that we’re excited about what they’ve done and the progress that they’ve made from the spring to our fall season now.”
Another young position group for L-R is at linebacker, where Preston Joseph, Percy King and Jon Ross Maye all provided major contributions earlier this year. Joseph is a senior who had 22 tackles (12 solo) this past spring while again serving as what Jacobs called “a special teams maven.”
Furthermore, King had a team-high four interceptions this past spring to go with 25 tackles (16 solo) and five passes defensed. And Maye added 34 tackles (19 solo) including four tackles for loss and one sack during his true freshman season.
Joseph “provides kind of senior leadership,” said Jacobs, who added that King and Maye “really stepped up and were impact players for us in the spring.”
Another true freshman who stepped up this past spring was running back Dwyane McGee, who assumed the starting role due to injuries and opt-outs and proceeded to record 511 yards and four TDs on 114 carries. The 5-7, 170-pounder also caught six passes for 34 yards and an additional score.
“Dwyane showed out for us,” said Jacobs. “We knew he was an elusive player from his high school film and he’s a little bit on the smaller side, but what people don’t realize is he runs the ball hard. ... We’ve added some depth to that backfield, but he’s certainly the leader of that group right.”
L-R should also excel on special teams, where seniors Chase Allbaugh and Michael Owen return at kicker and punter, respectively. Allbaugh is the program’s all-time leader in points (305), field goal percentage (81.1) and extra points made (176), while Owen is fifth in career punt yards (5,085) and will also handle kickoff duties for the upcoming season.
The Bears also have several long-snapping options, including senior Tyler Keaton, junior Holden Straughan and freshman Carson Keaton. According to Jacobs, “We’re probably as deep at that position as we’ve been.”
Saturday's game against Virginia State kicks off at 6 p.m. in Petersburg, Virginia. The Trojans didn’t field a team last season, so they will be returning to the gridiron for game action for the first time since a 27-24 home win over Virginia Union on Nov. 9, 2019.
“Coach (Reggie) Barlow has done a tremendous job there,” said Jacobs of Virginia State’s head coach, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2003. “They have a roster that’s extremely talented and deep on the defensive side of the ball. ... We’re gonna get an experienced, veteran defense up there and a team that plays hard because Coach Barlow does a great job.
“We need to play clean, we need to be the least penalized team and work on all the little stuff,” added Jacobs of what his team needs to do both this week and in every other game this season. If we do that, we’ve got a chance to be pretty darn good.”
2021 LENOIR-RHYNE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Saturday: at Virginia State, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Newberry*, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25: Mars Hill*, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2: at UVA Wise*, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9: Tusculum*, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Carson-Newman*, 1 p.m.