Can Bears live up to expectations during 2021 season?

Lenoir-Rhyne again faces high expectations entering the 2021 football season. Coming off a 13-1 season in 2019 and a 3-1 mark during the condensed spring campaign earlier this year, the Bears head into Saturday's season opener at Virginia State ranked fourth in the American Football Coaches Association poll and seventh in the D2Football.com national poll.

Nevertheless, second-year head coach Mike Jacobs doesn’t put any stock into preseason rankings. Hired in December 2019 as the 23rd coach in L-R history, he enters his first fall season as the Bears’ head man knowing that it matters more where his team finishes than where it starts.

“I’ve said it time and time again, and it’s not just coach-speak,” said Jacobs, who was 42-8 in four seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio before taking the L-R job. “The preseason stuff is great, it gives the media stuff to talk about and gets people excited and things to look forward to, but I look at it almost as a tip of the cap to what the teams in the last year accomplished.

“It’s a tip of the hat to the 2019 team and a little bit of what we accomplished in the spring,” he continued. “But it’s just a starting point and it only matters where you finish.”