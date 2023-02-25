Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball head coach Jamison McIver picked up his 100th career victory on Feb. 4 when the Cobras defeated visiting Gaston College 93-87 in Hudson. Entering Saturday’s road game against Denmark Tech, Caldwell’s fifth-year coach was 103-35 overall, including a 21-3 record this season. The Cobras’ final regular-season contest will be Thursday’s road game against Gaston College, which tips off at 7 p.m. in Gastonia. Pictured, from left, are McIver and the Cobras’ director of athletics, Jeff Link, who presented McIver with a plaque commemorating his 100th coaching victory on Friday.