Caldwell's McIver named NJCAA coach of the year

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Jamison McIver has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men's Basketball Coach of the Year for the Atlantic District.

In his fourth season as head coach, McIver guided the Cobras to a 25-8 record. Caldwell was the regular season co-champion of Region 10 and won the Region 10/Atlantic District tournament on March 5, securing a spot in the NJCAA Division I men's basketball championship tournament.

Caldwell's appearance in the national tournament was the second for the program and its first Region 10/Atlantic District title since moving to Division I in 2016.

McIver's overall record at Caldwell is 82-32 (71.9% winning percentage). His squads have reached the championship round of the Region 10/Atlantic District tournament three consecutive years.

Prior to being named head coach of the Cobras in 2018, McIver served as the team's assistant coach for five seasons. He also had assistant coaching stops at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Brevard College and Mars Hill University. The Taylorsville native and Alexander Central High graduate played collegiately at Mars Hill.