 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Caldwell's McIver named NJCAA coach of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Jamison McIver

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's basketball head coach Jamison McIver, center, gives his team final instructions prior to the Cobras' first-round game against Triton College at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I men's basketball championship tournament on March 15 in Hutchinson, Kan. McIver has been named the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Coach of the Year for the Atlantic District.

 Edward Terry, Caldwell Community College

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Jamison McIver has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men's Basketball Coach of the Year for the Atlantic District. 

In his fourth season as head coach, McIver guided the Cobras to a 25-8 record. Caldwell was the regular season co-champion of Region 10 and won the Region 10/Atlantic District tournament on March 5, securing a spot in the NJCAA Division I men's basketball championship tournament.

Caldwell's appearance in the national tournament was the second for the program and its first Region 10/Atlantic District title since moving to Division I in 2016. 

McIver's overall record at Caldwell is 82-32 (71.9% winning percentage). His  squads have reached the championship round of the Region 10/Atlantic District tournament three consecutive years.

Prior to being named head coach of the Cobras in 2018, McIver served as the team's assistant coach for five seasons. He also had assistant coaching stops at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Brevard College and Mars Hill University. The Taylorsville native and Alexander Central High graduate played collegiately at Mars Hill.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert