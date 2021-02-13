Caldwell women pick up 3rd straight win

SUMTER, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women's basketball team earned its third consecutive win during Friday's road contest, defeating Central Carolina Community College by a 61-55 final. The Cobras are now 5-2 this season, while Central Carolina is 2-2.
Caldwell led 17-11 after the first quarter, 33-30 at the half and 49-44 through three periods en route to the six-point win. Pasiko Gvichani had 14 points to lead the Cobras, with Akira Jenkins adding 10, Amaja Mack scoring nine and Amaya Adams and Nikya Lynch finishing with eight apiece.
Central Carolina received a game-high 21 points from Jaliyah Howard. Majesti Richardson was also in double figures with 16 points, while Shykiera Brown had nine.
Caldwell hosts Brunswick Community College on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the Cougars entertain Carolina Christian College on Monday at 5 p.m.