Caldwell volleyball tops Guilford Tech in straight sets

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team swept visiting Guilford Tech on Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-10. With the win, the Cobras improved to 4-14.

Terayha Bess finished with 15 kills for Caldwell, while Catherine Pate had seven kills and Emma Grace Hiatt registered five kills and seven digs. The Cobras also got six aces from Samantha Huffman, 19 digs from Sydney Ferguson and 26 assists from Savannah Mooney.

Caldwell hosts Wake Tech today at 1 p.m., while Guilford Tech (1-13) hosts USC Sumter on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

