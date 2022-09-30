Caldwell volleyball swept by Johnson & Wales

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team suffered a home sweep at the hands of Johnson & Wales (Charlotte) on Thursday, falling by set scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-21. The Wildcats improved to 10-10, while the Cobras dropped to 3-13.

Terayah Bess had nine kills to lead Caldwell, which also got seven kills and five digs from Catherine Pate, five kills from Anna McNeely and three aces, seven digs and 23 assists from Savannah Mooney. In addition, the Cobras received two aces and eight digs from Carissa Potter and 14 digs from Sydney Ferguson.