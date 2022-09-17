 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell volleyball earns first win since 2008

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team nabbed the first win in modern program history on the road Thursday, outlasting Patrick & Henry in five sets. Prior to this season, the Cobras hadn’t played volleyball since 2008.

Set scores on Thursday were 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16 and 15-6. Catherine Pate had 12 kills, 12 digs and three aces for the Cobras (1-9, 1-1 Region 10 Division III), who also got 12 kills from Emma Grace Hiatt and nine kills apiece from Terayha Bess and Anna McNeely.

Savannah Mooney added 13 digs, 40 assists and three aces for Caldwell, while Sydney Ferguson finished with 27 digs and Carissa Potter and Samantha Huffman chipped in 10 and eight digs, respectively.

Caldwell hosts Rockingham today at 11 a.m., while Patrick & Henry (1-4, 1-2) will compete in a tri-match at Sandhills Community College beginning at the same time.

