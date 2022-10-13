Caldwell volleyball defeats Southwest Virginia

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team took down visiting Southwest Virginia in straight sets on Tuesday. Set scores were 25-9, 25-17 and 25-13.

The Cobras (5-15, 4-4 Region 10 Division III) received nine kills, six aces and four digs from Catherine Pate to go with seven kills from Terayha Bess and five kills apiece from Anna McNeely and Emma Grace Hiatt.

Hiatt also had four digs, while Carissa Potter and Sydney Ferguson each tallied six digs and Savannah Mooney finished with three aces, three digs and 21 assists.

After hosting Patrick & Henry on Wednesday, Caldwell will conclude the regular season with a tri-match at Sandhills Community College on Saturday.

Following an 11 a.m. matchup with Sandhills, the Cobras will face Davidson-Davie at 1 p.m.

Southwest Virginia (0-16, 0-9) has completed its regular-season schedule.