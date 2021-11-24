Caldwell survives 33 points from Red Hawks’ Fuller

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team completed a season sweep of Catawba Valley Community College on the road Tuesday in Hickory, winning 97-82 despite 33 points from the Red Hawks’ Nasim Fuller. The Cobras led 51-37 at the half before outscoring CVCC by a single point after halftime.

Fuller’s 33 points are tied for the second-most in the history of the Red Hawks’ men’s basketball program. Tryle Poindexter and Derick Brewer also scored 33 points for CVCC in 2015 and 2017, respectively, while Jonathan McFall set the single-game record with 39 in the Region 10 semifinals against Louisburg on March 6, 2020.

In addition to Fuller’s 33-point effort, CVCC also received 12 points from Demetrius Washington and 11 from Shad Thomas. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Caldwell’s four double-digit scorers.

Shawn Nelson led the Cobras with 15 points, while Toyaz Solomon scored 14. Caleb Mauldin added 13 points for Caldwell, with Deonte Randolph notching 10.

After moving to 6-0 on the season, Caldwell visits Louisburg next Tuesday at 6 p.m. As for CVCC (2-3), it hosts Central Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m.