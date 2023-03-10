LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team took part in the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex on Thursday, defeating Bryant & Stratton (Ohio) 9-1 in six innings before topping Bay College (Michigan) 13-4 in five innings later in the day.

Against Bryant & Stratton, the Cobras (11-11) received three hits including a home run, a double and five RBIs from Zoey Boston. They also got three hits including two doubles from Christa Walsh to go with two hits including a double and an RBI from Regan Winkler, a homer and two RBIs from Skylar Banks and a hit and an RBI from Kenley Jackson.

Isabelle Curry was the winning pitcher against the Bobcats, tossing six innings of five-hit ball during which she allowed an unearned run. She also struck out 13 and walked one.

No individual stats were available from Caldwell’s victory over Bay College. The Cobras trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the second inning before scoring nine runs in the frame, and they also scored twice in the third and twice in the fourth, while the Norse scored their final two runs in the top of the fourth.

Caldwell was scheduled to play twice on Friday as well, but both games were canceled due to rain. The Cobras will return to action on Tuesday at home when they host a doubleheader against Gaston College that is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.