MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team traveled to Patrick & Henry on Saturday for a doubleheader and left with two victories over the Patriots. Following a 10-2, five-inning win in Game 1, the Cobras outlasted the Patriots 9-7 in nine innings in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Cobras (26-16, 8-2 Region 10 Division III) were led by a grand slam from Christa Walsh, with Kenley Jackson, Ashley Antonio, Zoey Boston, Regan Winkler and Sydney Ferguson adding one hit apiece. The winning pitcher was Isabelle Curry, who gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Both teams had 14 hits in the second game, with Caldwell getting three hits apiece from Boston, Winkler and Skyler Banks, two hits from Walsh and one hit each from Antonio, Ferguson and Emillee Long as it overcame a 6-1 deficit through five innings. Elizabeth Noble was the winning pitcher following 7 1/3 innings of two-run, 10-hit relief.

Caldwell will be the No. 1 seed in the Region 10 Division III tournament at Lenoir Optimist Park, where it will host fourth-seeded Paul D. Camp on Friday at noon. As for Patrick & Henry, it enters the tournament after posting a 24-15 overall record and a 7-5 mark in Region 10 Division III play during the regular season.