Caldwell softball sweeps Montreat's JV squad

LENOIR — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team won both games of a home doubleheader against Montreat's JV squad on Monday at Lenoir Optimist Park. The Cobras earned a 7-6 victory in Game 1 before winning the second contest by an 11-3 final in six innings.

In the opening game, Caldwell (7-1) trailed by two runs before scoring three times with two outs in the sixth inning. A double from Newton-Conover High graduate Kayla Hollar scored Patton High alumnus Ashlyn Castle, while a triple from Kiara Dewey plated Hollar and a single from former Newton-Conover standout Mackenzie Johnson gave the Cobras a 7-6 lead that they would not relinquish.

Patton graduate Kaylee Redwine added a three-run home run for the Cobras in the fourth inning of Game 1 to erase a 4-1 deficit. Meanwhile, Castle was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of six-run (one earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts and four walks.

In Game 2, Caldwell received homers from Lauren Anderson and Brianna Lewis, with Anderson also earning the win in the pitcher's circle. Montreat fell to 0-6 after losing both games of the twin bill.

Caldwell visits Southeastern-Whiteville on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. The Cobras will participate in another road doubleheader on Sunday at USC Salkehatchie, with first pitch for that twin bill also scheduled for 1 p.m.