Caldwell softball sweeps home twin bill

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team won both games of a home doubleheader against Belmont Abbey's JV squad on Wednesday. The Cobras topped the Crusaders 8-0 in five innings in Game 1 before beating them 7-1 in the nightcap.

Caldwell (2-0) scored five runs in the first inning of Game 1 and three runs in the second on its way to a mercy-rule victory. Abby Reeves had three RBIs, while Kaylee Redwine and Christa Walsh homered for the Cobras and Kayla Hollar added a double. Pitcher Lauren Anderson earned the complete-game win after giving up only one hit with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Cobras also struck early in the second contest, scoring three times in the first inning and four times in the third. Anderson hit a two-run home run in the third inning, with Kiara Dewey adding two RBIs to go with one apiece from Zoey Boston and Brianna Lewis. Additionally, Ashlyn Castle was the winning pitcher after allowing no runs on three hits in four innings.

Caldwell visits the William Peace College JV team on Sunday for a doubleheader that will begin at noon.

BASEBALL

Gaston 12, Caldwell 1